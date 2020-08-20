City leaders may soon take a closer look at what it would take to expand the senior center.
At its Aug. 25 meeting, the Brentwood City Council will consider requesting that city staff bring back further analysis of the potential project.
“Our seniors are part of our community, and they have asked us to look into this,” City Councilmember Claudette Staton said. “Maybe it’s not building out or building up, maybe it’s something else where they can expand as well.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic shut down senior events at the 8,400-square-foot Griffith Lane facility for an unknown amount of time, Brentwood seniors say an expansion is needed to accommodate future activities.
Steve Bordi, president of the Brentwood Senior Citizens Club, noted this week that the organization has outgrown the facility after increasing from 700 members in 2014 to nearly double that number today.
Prior to the shutdown, the club’s bingo games drew around 150 participants in the main hall that holds around 130. The bathrooms are also small, and the lines long, Bordi said.
“It’s pretty obvious to us (an expansion is needed),” Bordi said. “They didn’t know we were going to grow like this.”
The current center’s expansion is listed in the city’s official long-term plans, although a specific timeline is unknown, said Bruce Mulder, Brentwood’s parks and recreation director.
An architect’s previous estimate projected a cost of between $2 million and $5 million to expand the facility into the parking lot. No specific square footage enhancements were determined, although the work would increase the facility’s multipurpose room space, programming area and restrooms, Mulder said.
“It was a really preliminary number based on a quick walk-through to get some estimates together,” Mulder said.
Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden said that depending on the council’s request, further analysis could be brought back.
“In reality, the Parks Master Plan forecasted a two- to five million expansion cost, and the need for a new revenue source to do that didn’t poll well, so money is tight,” Ogden said.
Ogden noted that an interim solution could involve future repurposing of community center space for senior activities.
A council subcommittee is also currently exploring the feasibility of creating a youth services and programming center inside the former grocery store building at 101 Sand Creek Road; if the committee doesn’t recommend that project to move forward, then it could potentially be reassessed for potential senior center expansion, Ogden said.
Staton said some remedy needs to be determined.
“I think the seniors are just as important (as anyone else),” she said. “If they know something is coming down the path … It would comfort them, and at the same time, we will have something set so that when we do have funding, we can get it done.”
The Aug. 25 virtual meeting at which the council will decide whether to request additional analysis on the expansion is set for 7 p.m.
An official meeting agenda is expected to be released before the meeting at https://bit.ly/34exmnp.
