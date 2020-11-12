The city intends to sell a number of its surplus properties.
The nine city-owned land parcels, ranging in size from between 0.75 to 2.89 acres, will be served up, in addition to five other plots related to the state’s dissolution of redevelopment agencies.
Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall indicated that city department leaders have evaluated all the properties involved and have determined there is no use for them.
“It is recommended to sell such properties, so that the community has the benefit of the proper development of these properties, and so that the proceeds from the sales may be used for pressing priorities,” Grindall said.
The city-owned land assets include a 2.89-acre plot on Guthrie Lane near the southwest corner of Balfour Road; 1.99 acres at State Route 4 and San Jose Avenue; 1.87 acres near Old Sand Creek Road at State Route 4; 1.01-acre and 0.80-acre Jane Way locations; and 0.99 acres at 2001 Shady Willow Lane.
The locations associated with the state’s dissolution of redevelopment agencies which are required to be sold are 3.64 acres at 1000 Central Boulevard; 2.11 acres at 703 Brentwood Boulevard; 1.84 acres at the southeast corner of Oak Street and Walnut Avenue; 1.24 acres at 400 Guthrie Lane; and a half-acre area at 2nd Street and Central Avenue.
The nine city-owned properties must first be showcased exclusively to public agencies and affordable housing developers for two months before they can be offered to other suitors, if no purchase offers materialize or negotiations with the responding agencies and developers fail.
The other five properties must be off-loaded at the highest possible value, with no restrictions on the sale process.
“It doesn’t hurt to put it (the properties) out there to see the opportunities,” said City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez.
The city stands to recoup full proceeds or full choice over affordable housing project options from the nine city-owned land pieces, while the returns of the other five properties will be divided among area taxing agencies, with Brentwood garnering between 10 and 14 percent of the sale price.
The city is under no obligation to accept a deal or an offered affordable housing project for city property, and the City Council must approve all transactions.
Current land-use regulations associated with each property will remain in place, and any changes will require a formal process.
“The offer of these properties and their availability does not mean it’s a free-for-all,” Grindall said. “We have land-use regulations, and the buyer of these properties will need to conform to them or go through a process to request changes. We will be using this process to make it very clear to buyers that they ought to be conforming to our general-plan vision.”
City officials suggested that they are unclear on the properties’ value, but they expect garnered interest and associated land-use restrictions to play a role. Each property will be formally appraised prior to sale.
Grindall hinted that it appears to be a good time to sell, with low interest rates and ramped liquidity fueling opportunities.
“We actually believe there are more buyers outside looking for properties like this than would have been expected during COVID,” he said.
Councilmembers said the process could sprout an array of opportunities, including the addition of much-need affordable housing and funds to put toward city projects, such as the expansion of the senior center and the long-awaited 14-acre park on Sand Creek Road.
City Councilmember Karen Rarey suggested that the 1.87 acres near Old Sand Creek Road at State Route 4 could be leveraged by the city to create additional Streets of Brentwood parking, in hopes of attracting new businesses to currently empty storefronts.
She also floated another idea of using available property to usher in a once-discussed brewery or winery incubator that could bring visitors to downtown.
“The idea of selling the other parcels to try to get money to do the incubator or purchase (land) from the successor agency, that sounds like a good idea,” she said.
Resident Dave Sparling agreed that the process could greatly benefit the city, freeing up funds for economic development or possible projects, such as the senior center expansion or youth center.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “I look forward to how this plays out.”
Other residents questioned why the land couldn’t be used for desired parks, but city officials said the parcel sizes and locations rule out that use.
“We do have quite a bit of property that has been set aside for parks and amphitheater projects that are moving forward,” Grindall said.
To view complete locations and descriptions of the properties, visit packet page 59 at https://bit.ly/35l1dLf.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.