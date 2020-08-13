The Brentwood Diversity Committee (BDC) seeks resident participation in a forum intended to serve as a sounding board on subjects pertaining to the city.
The goal of the BDC is to “engage the community and create a safe space for Brentwood leaders and stakeholders to encourage in authentic conversations around diversity and inclusion opportunities to effectuate positive changes that foster respect, trust, inclusivity and equity in the community, so that all community members feel valued and welcomed.”
For those interested in participating, fill out a form before Aug. 26, via https://bit.ly/thepressnet_EquityForum.
