Several Brentwood organizations recently received a financial boost through the city’s Economic Development Grant Program to help fund their local events and endeavors.
The Brentwood City Council approved grants totaling $181,500, which were awarded to seven community entities whose activities promote Brentwood and attract commerce and tourism to the city.
Awardees include the Brentwood Art Society, Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, among others.
A 2002 voter-approved change to the city’s municipal code paved the way for 20% of city business license tax revenues to be reserved for economic development purposes, which later included the grant program.
“The 2020/21 applicants cover a wide variety of projects, programs and activities that support key community events, business training, tourism, cultural activity and promotion of Brentwood,” said Brentwood Senior Analyst Peggy Berglund.
All seven entities that applied for grants during the latest cycle received funds, ranging from $3,500 for the Delta Quilters Guild’s 2020 Quilt Show to a combined $53,000 for the Brentwood Art Society’s Art, Wine and Jazz Festival and Banner Up! Art Banner Program that gives local artists the opportunity to create original public art on vinyl banners hung throughout Brentwood’s downtown.
Grant applications are evaluated by city staff on a variety of criteria and forwarded to city council for consideration and approval.
Key criteria include that the project should create positive publicity for Brentwood throughout the region; generate tax revenue, jobs and other economic benefits for the city; build goodwill among local businesses; and support the overall vibrancy and cohesion of the business community.
Other grants this cycle include $47,000 for the Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s OktoberFEST event; $18,000 for the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble’s Festival 10—A Treasury of 10-Minute Plays; $25,000 for Got-A-Party’s annual Brentwood On Ice setup that includes a temporary ice rink; $15,000 for the Brentwood Turkey Trot For Schools event; and a combined $20,000 for the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s Bite of Brentwood event and for use on a business directory.
Another $80,998 is allocated to other council-approved priority events, which include the Summer Concert Series, the Holiday Parade, Hometown Halloween, the annual Christmas tree lighting, Movies in the Park events and Harvest Time’s trail map that that directs local visitors to more than 40 growers who sell direct to the consumer.
Funds designated for occasions or projects that don’t come to fruition due to coronavirus-related restrictions or other reasons will be rolled into next year’s grant funding cycle, Berglund said.
The grant program has contributed $2,263,768 toward qualifying organizations since its 2004 inception.
The awarded funds are a big help to local organizations, grant recipients said.
“The Brentwood Economic Grant is a great boost to the work of our Delta Quilters Guild,” said Mary Black, a guild representative. “The financial support it provides for our annual quilt show benefits our larger community, because money saved by the grant is put into materials to make quilts that are donated to foster children, veterans, women completing the Shepherd’s Gate program and the VA hospital.”
For more information on the grant program, visit bit.ly/2YFAFQr.
