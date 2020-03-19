Brentwood leaders are cultivating an idea to improve the appearance of certain Deer Ridge Golf Club park strips and other landscaping features by turning maintenance costs over to nearby residents, at their request.
The Foothill Drive club closed in early September in response to low demand for golfing and expensive maintenance issues. The facility was largely abandoned, which angers nearby residents.
“Since the closure of Deer Ridge Golf Course, I’ve been working with staff to determine cost to maintain the front entrance and park strips adjacent to the golf course, currently the responsibility of the golf course,” said City Councilmember Karen Rarey, who’s spearheading the still-developing idea.
Deer Ridge residents applaud the move.
“I want to have control over how nice that neighborhood is, and I trust the city to do it,” said Deer Ridge resident Rod Flohr. “This is all we are asking for here: a plan that makes sense.”
Early indications are that the initiative would target just the front entrance, including the water feature, and an estimated 20 park strips adjacent to the golf course, costing each of the 1,064 residences an estimated additional $19 yearly in landscape and lighting assessment district fees that would first require residents’ approval.
It would cost the city about $18,000 initially to replace the dead landscaping and convert the irrigation to city water.
Deer Ridge Golf Club LP, the golf club owner, would also have to deed portions of the property over to the city, which was already suggested as a possibility in a January letter sent on behalf of the golf club to the council and obtained by The Press.
“The main pumps and related systems that drive irrigation throughout the golf course and planters adjacent to certain neighborhood streets and the entrance to the community have failed,” wrote Roberto Brutocao, a representative of the Deer Ridge Golf Club. “The cost to repair the pumps and related systems exceeds six figures. (Deer Ridge) does not have sufficient funds to pay for water, let alone to replace pumps and irrigation systems for a closed course.”
City leaders directed staff earlier this month to further explore the new maintenance idea, which is likely to include nailing down the exact cost and looking at other possibilities, including the cost to maintain the whole course.
“We all know we have a problem,” said City Councilmember Claudette Staton.
Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor voted in favor of further analysis but noted that several aspects of the plan still need to be worked out, including whether the city’s parks and recreation department would carry out the maintenance and watering duties.
“These questions need to be answered,” Taylor said.
City officials have not publicly divulged when the additional analysis will be brought back to the council.
