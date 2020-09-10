City leaders intend to carry out a diversity-themed art project.
Few details have been decided thus far, but the city council enthusiastically approved of the Mayor Bob Taylor-suggested idea.
The move comes on the heels of nationwide protests over social injustice.
“The reason I thought I wanted to do that is because Brentwood has a load of talent, and we are becoming more and more diverse,” Taylor said. “I would like show that this city is open to diversity, to educational values.”
Brentwood Recreation Manager Kris Farro said indicated that key project details — including design parameters, desired artist qualifications, installation location and budget — still need to be determined.
The city’s public art acquisition and public art administration funds, comprising developer fees that must be used for art projects, will cover the project’s cost.
Farro said the city’s art commission will hash out project details before the idea is forwarded to the council for approval and a formal call for artists is made.
No formal project timeline has been set, but several councilmembers hinted at possible widespread community involvement in the effort.
“I think it’s a great idea because there is much more diversity in this community than ever, and to be able to bring a bunch of artists together to work on a project; it really shows that diversity and the support for one another,” Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez said. “I think it would be a great idea.”
Farro said that in addition to the formal project, the commission is also exploring other ways to incorporate diversity-themed pieces into the city’s art collection.
Possible ideas include partnering with Liberty High School’s Public Art and Design Academy, or placing art on the city’s utility boxes around town.
“I think this is an awesome opportunity to allow different areas of the community to come together to make a lasting monument to the love that Brentwood has for its families and neighborhoods,” said Vice Mayor Joel Bryant.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.