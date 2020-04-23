A Brentwood family is living in fear after a machete-wielding man appeared on their doorstep in the early morning hours of April 11.
Despite being arrested twice since that incident, the man, 35-year-old Brentwood resident Adam Scott Ortega, is still free.
“It’s really difficult for my wife and my daughter,” said Voltaire Apse, the homeowner involved. “My wife is particularly traumatized. I’m not a doctor to diagnose, but I think she has PTSD. Everything changed since the incident ... It’s crazy how it’s changed our lives, just this one incident.”
The Apse family’s ordeal began April 11 around 2 a.m. when a man, later identified as Ortega, was videotaped at the front door of their home on Baird Circle. Brentwood police were called, but Ortega fled the scene before officers arrived. He reappeared at the door around 4 a.m., this time carrying a machete. Police were again called and responded in about a minute. Ortega was located but had ditched the machete before his arrest. He was released by the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) with a notice to appear in court for a charge of petty theft.
Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the jails led to changes in police procedures, and those charged with misdemeanor offenses are not getting booked into the Martinez Detention Facility (MDF) as directed by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, the agency responsible for the jail.
The morning after the incident, Apse posted his doorbell video on social media in which Ortega can be seen brandishing a machete, and the video went viral. The BPD was subsequently subject to extensive criticism for releasing Ortega and responded with a Facebook post explaining there was no mention of a machete by the homeowner when police responded to the second call at 4 a.m.
“The homeowner did not report that the man had a machete,” police said. “The photos from the video surveillance the homeowner provided did not show the suspect holding a machete. When officers found the suspect, he wasn’t holding a machete.”
However, the Facebook post by the BPD was also careful not to place blame on Apse.
“It was clearly a traumatic night for the homeowner and his family,” police said. “Oftentimes, in situations like this, important information does not come out immediately and, given the dramatic nature of these events, that’s not unreasonable.”
The Apse’s story took another twist on April 17 when Ortega was rearrested by Brentwood police, this time on a felony charge. A BPD social-media post said a suspicious person with a large knife in his back pocket was reported in the area of Tuckahoe Way. Officers arrived minutes later and located Ortega. He had a machete, hatchet, a knife and a billy club in his possession and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility (MDF).
“We just arrested Adam Ortega this morning, only this time he was found to be in possession of a billy club, which is still a felony,” said Capt. Doug Silva of the Brentwood Police Department.
Any sense of relief the Apse family may have felt after Ortaga’s arrest was short-lived. Ortega was released from the MDF shortly after he was booked.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Judicial Court of California issued a set of temporary emergency orders on April 6, including an order that set bail statewide at $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies to safely reduce jail populations.
“I, like most California sheriffs, believe the Judicial Council’s decision to implement $0 bail for a wide range of criminal offenses was irresponsible, unnecessary and an overreaction,” Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said. “A statewide solution to local issues is almost never good policy — that is certainly the case here. People who commit offenses against others should be held accountable, COVID-19 or not.”
For now, Apse is trying to restore a sense of security for his family and his community.
“I just hope the publicity that this incident got will help out the community,” he said. “Initially, it was more for me. I was in panic mode. There was anger. But as days went by, I realized that this is more for the community. It changed my perception of security.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.