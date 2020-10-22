The Brentwood Farmers Market has been extended through December 19. The announcement came this week from the Pacific Coast Farmers Market Association, one of the organizers of the market. The popular downtown event typically closes in November, but increased traffic this season prompted organizers to keep the fresh fruit and vegetable event, which also features artisan products including cheeses, breads and flowers, open another month.
The market is open Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of First and Oak streets in downtown Brentwood. Street parking is available.
