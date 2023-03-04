A solo driver was pronounced dead at the scene after they crashed into the end of a brick wall on eastbound Sand Creek Road, west of O’Hara Avenue, early Saturday morning
Police responded to the scene at 6:16 a.m. and found the driver unconscious behind the wheel. Paramedics were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and conduct life-saving measures, but to no avail, according to a press release.
The identity of the driver is being withheld until their next of kin is notified and police did not release the sex, name, age or residence of the victim. This incident is still under investigation and Brentwood police requests that if you have any information, or witnessed the crash, to contact the Brentwood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.