The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.
“This is a pretty big deal. It’s tough finding money for special projects like this one,” said Andrew Dias, the school’s FFA advisor. “We get a regular grant from the state but that covers all of our basic costs, so when we need to buy expensive equipment its tough.”
Brentwood FFA, an agricultural leadership club at Liberty High School, plans to buy implements and attachments for our school farm tractor with this grant. These tools will improve our plant science, vet science, and ag mechanic classes by providing industry-standard learning equipment. The items will also be used to improve the school farm facility, which is located right behind the Liberty High School football field.
Community industry professionals will be offering training for the students on how to use the tractor tools. We appreciate Brentwood Tractor Supply for working diligently in order to raise money for this grant.
The program provided approximately $548,000 to FFA chapters in 47 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February.
“ I feel like Brentwood FFA is making a positive difference in the lives of our youth,” Dias said. “We are providing chances for them to build real-life skills while they are in high school. Some of our students struggle in school because they lack interest in their subjects. But when they’re doing “ag stuff”, you see their faces light up and they just love what they are doing. Getting this grant means that we can have students accomplish more tasks using our school farm tractor and do real farming things¸ which is what the students are hungry for.”
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.
