A vegetation fire reportedly extended to a home on the 2800 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 31. Neighbors using hand tools helped stop the spread of the vegetation fire while the first fire crews on scene worked to save the home. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that damaged a Brentwood home was started accidentally an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) official said Wednesday night.
[Photos] Residential fire on Anderson Lane in Brentwood
Steve Aubert, ECCFPD fire marshal, said the fire on the 2800 block of Anderson Lane was sparked just after 1 p.m. by a man using a chainsaw to trim a cypress tree. Heat from the saw ignited the tree and fire soon spread to the house and grass. The fire started in the garage of the home and quickly extended into the attic where it was contained before being extinguished. A car parked in front of the garage was also damaged.
The property was recently sold, but the original owner was still living in the house. Home when the fire started, she was alerted to the flames and escaped the house without injury. Units from the ECCFPD and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived and began operations, while neighbors fought to stop the spreading grass fire. Some used shovels while others scooped the soft, sandy soil by hand and tossed it onto the advancing flames until they were smothered out.
According to Aubert, there were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.
