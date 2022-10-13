Brentwood fire station demolished

Photo by Greg Robinson

Station 54, on the 700 block of First Street, is being torn down to make room for a new fire station. The station has been shuttered since 2014.

Demolition has begun on Station 54 in downtown Brentwood to make room for a new two-story firehouse.

Aaron McAlister, deputy chief for the Contra Costa Consolidated Fire District, said Wednesday that the new station will have an estimated final cost of $6-$8 million. The newest station in the district, Station 86 in Bay Point which opened last August, cost $14 million.

McAlister said that the county has selected an architect to design the new building, which they will announce soon. He said he hoped to have construction bids by summer 2023. The station will house a single crew of three firefighters and will be smaller than Station 86.

