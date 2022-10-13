Brentwood fire station demolished

Demolition has begun on Station 54 in downtown Brentwood to make room for a new two-story firehouse.
Aaron McAlister, deputy chief for the Contra Costa Consolidated Fire District, said Wednesday that the new station will have an estimated final cost of $6-$8 million. The newest station in the district, Station 86 in Bay Point which opened last August, cost $14 million.
McAlister said that the county has selected an architect to design the new building, which they will announce soon. He said he hoped to have construction bids by summer 2023. The station will house a single crew of three firefighters and will be smaller than Station 86.
The deputy chief also noted that the district may attempt to bundle the design of the new Brentwood station with the planned new station on Empire Road in Oakley.
Station 54, which has been shuttered since 2014, stood at 739 First Street and was first constructed in 1957, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. A 2021 report provided to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors described the building as “functionally obsolete and unsafe for occupancy,” leading to the need for a new station in its place. The estimated cost of the new building is $11 million, according to an agenda packet provided at the Nov. 16, 2021 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, with the demolition costing $1 million and the design and construction of the new station estimated at $10 million.
An additional $1.2 million in for Station 54 approved at the same meeting allowed for the purchase of Type 1 and Type 3 fire engines to equip the new station. The Type 1 engine is used for most fire and emergency calls, while the Type 3 is designed to fight wild fires and can travel offroad.
Funding for the project was provided by Measure X, a 0.5% sales tax collected on the gross receipts on the sale of personal property across the county. The ballot measure was passed by voters in November 2020, with collection of the tax beginning in April of the following year.
