Food bank
Press File Photo

Working to support residents in need, members from several nonprofit organizations are gathering Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a free food distribution event at 1361 Barbara Lane in Brentwood. The distribution is for Brentwood residents only and will provide a one to 20lb box of food per household. Social distancing and mask requirements will be enforced. Contributing sponsors include Brentwood Strong; Contra Costa Food Bank; The City of Brentwood and One Day at a Time (ODAT).

