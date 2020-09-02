Working to support residents in need, members from several nonprofit organizations are gathering Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a free food distribution event at 1361 Barbara Lane in Brentwood. The distribution is for Brentwood residents only and will provide a one to 20lb box of food per household. Social distancing and mask requirements will be enforced. Contributing sponsors include Brentwood Strong; Contra Costa Food Bank; The City of Brentwood and One Day at a Time (ODAT).
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Additional businesses open in Contra Costa County with updated State recommendations
- Public comments sought for Franks Tract Futures project
- Contra Costa County data suggests COVID-19 leveling
- Governor Newsom signs executive order on elections
- More mosquitoes, birds test positive for West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County
- Electrical problem sparks fire at El Gallito restaurant in Brentwood
- Brentwood inches toward teen center plan
- Fire Board President Brian Oftedal receives national advocacy award
- Big House Beans brewing for business
- East County businesses impacted by coin shortage
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Fire at El Gallito Drive In restaurant
- [Photos] Byron tomato harvest 2020
- [Photos] Deer Zone Fire
- [Photos] Residential fire on Alpha Way in Antioch 8-21-2020
- [Photos] Protest at Brentwood Post Office
- [Photos] August 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Brentwood Farmers Market August 2020
- [Photos] First day of school for Liberty High School
- Top 100 country songs of all time
- A history of police violence in America
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.