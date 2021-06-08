The Brentwood Fourth of July parade is back on.
A week after shelving the parade to allow city staff to explore alternate event routes to accommodate reduced COVID-19-spreading measures, the council has unanimously approved a route and several other stipulations aimed at reducing COVID-19-spreading concerns.
The one-hour event will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on July 4, with the route starting at Birch Street, before heading down 1st Street to Maple Street. It will then make a right on Maple Street to 2nd Street, make a right on 2nd Street; a left on Oak Street and finish off at the end of the playground area.
It’s expected around only 1100 spectators will be allowed to attend. Pre-attendance registration will be required, with priority given to Brentwood resident for two weeks. Non-Brentwood residents will then be allowed to sign up to attend for about a week, city officials said.
Attendees will be spaced out while viewing the parade, city officials said.
-Check back for updates.
