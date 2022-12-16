Brentwood Golf Club to shut down

The Brentwood Golf Club will be closing its nine-hole Diablo course soon, according to City Manager Tim Ogden.
The club offers 27 golf holes between its Creekside, Hillside and Diablo courses at 100 Summerset Drive, all designed by golf architect Ted Robinson. The club also includes a sports bar, conference rooms and banquet facilities for large groups.
Ogden said Dec. 13, “We have been apprised of the impending closure in about six months. We’ll work with the property owner to ensure the property is maintained as well as possible.”
Rex Choe, the golf club manager who took over in May 2020, declined to comment this week.
Bay Area golf courses have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic pressures in recent years. The industry nationwide saw a decline between 2003 and 2018 of more than 6.8 million players and more than 1,200 course closures. The National Golf Foundation and Golf Datatech data shows a March 2020 decline of 8.5% in rounds played compared to March 2019; in April 2020, rounds played were down a staggering 42.2% compared to April 2019.
Ogden noted that the Brentwood Diablo course’s zoning allows for housing. “Their current zoning allows housing, but the development feasibility of it is uncertain,” the city manager noted in an email.
East Contra Costa County has seen several recent political battles over proposals to convert golf courses to housing projects.
The golf course closure was also cause for resident concern at the Dec. 13 city council meeting, with residents who live in the gated community on the golf course asking council to better define the effects of the closure. Concerns included whether the general public would be able to use the “open space” created by the closure, allowing them to effectively enter the gated community to use former trails for golf carts, and who would be in charge of mosquito abatement on the bodies of water created for the course.
“We are equally concerned with the announced closure of the Diablo course,” Ogden said during the meeting. “The city has a vested interest in the residents’ quality of life and satisfaction out in those neighborhoods. The city has been in contact with the golf course owner and [we] have an understanding that he intends to schedule a town hall with all the residents that could be impacted by the closure.”
The city also posted this statement on social media:
Recently it was brought to the City's attention that the Diablo 9 golf course will be closing in the coming year and that the 18-hole Brentwood Golf Course will remain open. The property owner has assured the City that a meeting with nearby neighbors will be scheduled soon, and that they will maintain the property after the course is closed.
The City is very concerned about this closure and created the following FAQs for residents.
Does the City of Brentwood have any interest (ownership or otherwise) in Brentwood Golf Club Diablo course?
No, the entire property is privately owned and the City has no ownership interest.
What does the City zoning allow for the Diablo golf course site?
The site is zoned PD-15. The permitted uses for the Diablo golf course site include the following: golf course and related facilities; either age-restricted or non-age restricted detached homes depending on the location within the project; and, homeowners’ association recreation buildings, tennis courts, recreation vehicle parking lots, other common-use facilities. The complete PD requirements can be found at the following link:
What will the City do to ensure that weeds are abated at the site?
The City’s weed abatement regulations will be enforced. The property owner will be required to mow all weeds within 30 feet of any residential property line. All other vegetation outside of the 30 foot buffer area can be allowed to grow freely. Contra Costa Fire Protection District will inspect the area during fire season to ensure the required firebreaks are provided.
What can be done about any trees that may die?
The City will request the property owner to remove any dead trees that are visible to the public right of way.
What can be done to ensure the ponds are maintained?
The property owner is not required to keep the ponds filled with water. Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District can be contacted at 925-685-9301 to report concerns regarding stagnant water and possible mosquitoes. More information is available on their website www.contracostamosquito.com
How can a resident submit a complaint or concern to the City?
Residents are encouraged to contact Brentwood Golf Club directly at 925-516-3400. Residents may utilize the Brentwood Connect 24/7 app to report any concerns to the City. The link and the desktop version are available here:
As the City receives additional information, we will update these FAQs.
