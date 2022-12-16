Brentwood Golf Club to shut down

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

The Brentwood Golf Club will be closing its nine-hole Diablo course soon, according to City Manager Tim Ogden.

The club offers 27 golf holes between its Creekside, Hillside and Diablo courses at 100 Summerset Drive, all designed by golf architect Ted Robinson. The club also includes a sports bar, conference rooms and banquet facilities for large groups.

Ogden said Dec. 13, “We have been apprised of the impending closure in about six months.  We’ll work with the property owner to ensure the property is maintained as well as possible.”

