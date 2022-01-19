The City of Brentwood has hired Darin Gale as its new assistant city manager, the city said in a news release on Jan. 19.
Gale, who will oversee the economic development and public information office responsibilities in the city manager’s office, has 20 years of public and private sector experience in community development, economic development, and public affairs, according to the city. He begins the job on Jan. 31.
Gale will assume the position of Terrence Grindall, who retired on Oct. 6. Longtime Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen, who has been filling the position in an interim role, will resume his police department position in February.
“I’m excited to welcome Darin to the City of Brentwood, and so appreciate Police Chief Tom Hansen’s diligent efforts helping out in my office in the interim serving as the acting assistant city manager," City Manager Tim Ogden said.
Gale most recently led the city of Sacramento’s inclusive business retention and expansion programs, overseeing the implementation of a $10 million small business forgivable loan program to assist 1,400 small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to Sacramento, Gale worked for Yuba City for 10 years as deputy city manager overseeing economic development, public affairs and key council initiatives, Brentwood officials said. In his Yuba City role, the city’s sales tax revenue grew by over 50% and the city was named as one of the “Top 10 Best-Performing Small Cities” in America, by the Milken Institute, for its economic development growth, Brentwood officials said.
Gale received his undergraduate degree from Sacramento State in Economics and has a Master’s of Business Administration from the Lebow School of Business at Drexel University. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Senior Executives in the State and Local Government program.
Gale and his wife, Kristin, who is a high school chemistry and forensics teacher, have been married for 20 years and have four children.
