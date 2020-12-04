The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and City of Brentwood have announced the postponement of the downtown holiday parade planned for Dec. 12, due to this week's announcement of the state’s Regional Stay Home Order. The chamber will provide additional information as it becomes available.
