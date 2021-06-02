The atmosphere was reverent on Monday afternoon, even as a nearby delivery truck stopped to observe the ceremony taking place at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building to commemorate Memorial Day.
The event, one of two that day, drew a crowd of both veterans and citizens who wished to honor and show appreciation to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Brentwood’s veterans center serves as a post of the American Legion, the largest association dedicated to supporting wartime veterans. The current post commander, Michael Clement, served as host of the Memorial Day event. Clement, an Army combat veteran who served in Desert Storm, reminisced about the history of the building, which has been around since before his own youth, which was quite a while ago he admitted with a chuckle. His passion for the Legion’s mission statement was evident as he addressed the gathered crowd and gave tribute to veterans he had known who were no longer with us.
Following Clement’s speech, Boy Scout Troop 2020 of Brentwood stepped forward to “post the colors,” meaning raise the American flag. Scout Colby McCarter played the traditional “To the Color” on his bugle as his troop saluted the flag they had unfurled, which was raised to half-mast in remembrance of the fallen.
The displays of patriotism continued with the Pledge of Allegiance and a performance of the National Anthem before Clement introduced Wayne Griggs, who will take over as post commander of the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building starting in July. Griggs is an Air Force veteran with a long family history of involvement with the American Legion and supporting veterans.
Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant was the guest of honor, delivering a speech that stressed the importance of “paying back on a daily basis the investment our heroes have given to us” by pledging to do anything in his power to make Brentwood the kind of place worthy of such sacrifice. “[The public officials] work for you,” he reminded the crowd before being presented with a Post 202 T-shirt by Griggs and Clement to signify the partnership between the city and its veterans center.
A benediction was offered as the traditional wreath was displayed to honor those who gave the last full measure before the event was closed out with a rifle salute as Colby McCarter fittingly played “Taps.” All in attendance were then encouraged to celebrate the day in true Memorial Day fashion by enjoying a barbeque lunch catered by Brentwood’s own Holy Smoker.
For more on the Brentwood post of the American Legion, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/aml202
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.