City plans to create a youth services and programming center inside a soon-to-be-vacated city-owned building on Sand Creek Road are inching forward.
The City Council this week agreed to spend up to $100,000 on an architect to sketch out a preliminary teen center plan for the former grocery store building at 101 Sand Creek Road.
Los Medanos College has rented the bulk of the 33,600-square-foot facility since about 2001, but it plans to leave when its new center at 1351 Pioneer Square opens in the fall.
The city’s move, approved in a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Karen Rarey dissenting, comes roughly two months after city officials posed a series of options for the building, with the council subsequently creating an ad hoc committee to explore the feasibility of a teen center.
“It’s time for our youth to at least have a place to go,” said City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez, a member of the subcommittee with Councilmember Claudette Staton. ”I think it’s a great investment.”
The architect hire is the city’s next step in a still-evolving plan.
City officials are also expected soon to engage community stakeholders to address the community’s interest and programming needs, in addition to mulling over operating structure possibilities. Options include its being run by a nonprofit, by the city, or through a public–private partnership.
Multiple city councilmembers, with the support of previously completed city studies, say the center is needed.
Priority-setting for the 2019-adopted Parks and Recreation Master Plan identified the need for a recreation center with youth programming space as part of a future Sand Creek Community Park, according to city documents.
Additionally, a 2019 survey of city school district students found a youth/teen center is one of their top priorities.
“This is something that is definitely needed,” Staton said..
Preliminary center costs, released this week, were wide ranging based on the center’s operating structure.
The building, If unoccupied, would already cost the city about $371,000 annually in fixed operational costs and debt payments stemming from the building’s purchase and subsequent tenant improvements about 20 years ago.
If a nonprofit ran the center, it’s projected that the city would be on the hook for an additional $125,000 yearly in operating costs, in addition to a one-time expense of $950,000 ($550,000 for much-needed new HVAC units and $400,000 in tenant and accessibility amendments).
The yearly operating costs for a city-run facility would cost between an additional $340,000 and $490,000,with the one-time cost climbing to $1,250,000.
In these speculative scenarios, the city’s general fund would cover the operating costs, and the city’s Facilities Replacement fund, which covers several city facilities’ major repairs and replacement needs, used to pay the one-time costs.
Kerry Breen, the city’s Director of Finance & Information Systems, said he’s comfortable leaning on the city’s facilities replacement fund to cover the one-time costs, but stopped short of suggesting what funding cuts would be necessary to cover the potential operating expenses.
“We would have to look at this in context with everything else we are doing,” he said. “I don’t think we can say we can trade this for that. We need to put everything on the table and say, 'Here is what we are willing to fund and here is what we are not.'”
Rarey, the lone councilmember to vote against spending up to $100,000 on the architect, requested that the council hold off on spending the funds until Breen gives a city budget update, expected in about a month.
“We have not determined how it (the potential teen center) will be paid for and what services will need to be cut,” she said. “I think that question needs to be answered before we spend $100,000 on an architectural firm.”
But several other councilmembers indicated the architect’s results will ultimately dictate what comes next.
“Spending $100,000 for an architect for us to really figure out what costs are is the next step,” Rodriguez said.
Mayor Bob Taylor agreed.
“I am not opposed to getting an architect, I can handle that,” he said. “But I think when it comes down to the nuts and bolts, we as a council will come together and it (the project) will either be done or it won’t.”
City staff are expected to return to the council early next year with a thorough operational and facility plan for consideration.
For more information on the potential center, visit packet page 547 at https://bit.ly/2G1JU7R.
