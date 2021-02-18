Brentwood will hire a consultant to review its current recreation programming in an effort make it more inclusive and accessible for all.
The consultant, coming at a cost of $20,000, is expected to review current offerings and provide recommendations for curriculum modifications, specialized equipment and staff training.
“Staff is aware of two primary programming needs in our community,” said Brentwood Recreation Manager Kris Farro. “Programs that are inclusive, that is programs that are open to both people with and people without disabilities, and two, programs that are designed specifically for individuals with disabilities.”
It’s expected the city’s park and rec commission will mull over the consultant’s suggestions and associated program, policy and resource considerations, before forwarding recommendations to the city council for approval.
“This is a great opportunity for our young people with special needs,” said Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez,.
The consultant’s hire comes amid a greater city push to increase adaptive recreation programming.
The city’s Parks, Trails & Recreation Master Plan also outlines a series of related broad recommendations, including continuing to offer inclusive programming opportunities for the disabled; programs specifically designed for the disabled; greater hands-on job training classes to increase employment potential; exploring county subsidized special-needs transportation options to future programming; and exploring cooperative agreements with other county communities to offer youth-specific summer, after-school, independent living and job-training programs.
As future recommendations materialize, Farro said city staff has already proactively began to further explore recreation participants’ unique needs, completing the Autism Society of America’s Autism 101 course and several other California Parks & Recreation Society training sessions, including one titled, “Intake Strategies That Make Inclusive Programming Successful.”
City staff has also reached out to several organizations for input, including the Brentwood Union School District; Liberty Adult Education and Care Parent Network, which strives to provide parent-to-parent support and resources for families of children with special needs.
Frances Krohn, vice president of Working Wonders, a nonprofit committed to assisting adults with disabilities, said the city’s moves are essential.
“As a community, we all want Brentwood to be a city that meets the needs of everyone, especially those with special needs,” she said. “As a community, our special needs population depends on us to advocate for them and be there for them as they grow into adults.”
For more information on the city’s hire and efforts to increase its recreation programming, visit packet page 251 at https://bit.ly/37pdnDn.
