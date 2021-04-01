City leaders have directed staff to continue crafting a citywide project labor agreement (PLA) with local unions to be used on at least some future public construction projects.
Project labor agreements are pre-hire arrangements between an entity and local labor organizations.
Proponents say the agreements provide a high level of skilled workers, reduce labor disruptions caused by strikes, lockouts and labor shortages, and provide greater coordination for large, complex city projects.
The Brentwood Council directed city staff to continue building the agreement with local unions and requested that the agreement feature stipulations that benefit local businesses and workers.
The governing body requested additional information before deciding on the agreement’s length and the projects it will be used for.
“I think we all agree the PLA moving forward is a good thing,” said City Councilmember Susannah Meyer “I support unions myself, but it needs to be a benefit to everyone.”
Public Works Director Miki Tsubota, who noted that the city has only used PLA’s twice, said that most recent city projects have been completed by union contractors and subcontractors and without labor strikes, labor shortages or lack of coordination, regardless of whether a PLA was in place.
Opponents argue that the agreements limit competition by favoring union over non-union contractors, resulting in higher project costs, Tsubota said.
For example, an additional $41,000 would have been added to the city’s wastewater treatment plant expansion project last year had a PLA been used, Tsubota added.
But the past Brentwood City Council had requested that staff begin crafting a citywide PLA, and the current council agrees that the effort should continue.
City Councilmember Karen Rarey said PLAs and the subsequent use of local unions reduces the number of cars and trucks leaving and returning to Brentwood daily and keeps dollars earned locally in town.
She added that unions also use highly beneficial apprenticeship programs to train the next generation of trade workers and to fuel other worthwhile endeavors, such as Helmets to Hardhats, a national, nonprofit program that connects transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard and reservists with skilled training and quality career opportunities in the construction industry.
“This is something that we need to work with on good faith with the Contra Costa Building trades and move forward with this,” she said.
The council must still decide which projects the future agreement will apply to and how long the agreement will be in place.
Just a few of the potential terms up for debate include applying the agreement to all projects $1 million or over; applying it to projects $1 million or over that are complex, multicraft, and long duration; having the council choose each year what $1-million-or-over projects the agreement should apply to; how long the agreement should last; and if or how the agreement should be extended once a given time period is expired.
Tsubota said the trades favor the agreement applying to all projects $1 million or over, but staff believe it would be best to apply it to projects of $1 million or over that are complex, multicraft, and long duration.
“Staff feel these types of projects provide the biggest and best value for the additional costs and efforts associated with having a PLA requirement,” Tsubota said.
The council directed staff to explore other PLAs, to understand the terms other cities have chosen and to ensure that the city’s finalized agreement includes stipulations that benefit local businesses and workers, who may not always be of the union variety that PLAs tend to favor.
Tsubota said it’s standard practice in PLAs to promote local hiring.
“I am in support of the union, but I also want to make sure that it is to the benefit of our community when we get into (the agreement),” Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez said.
For more information on the city’s PLA effort, visit packet page 76 at https://bit.ly/3ciizL8
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.