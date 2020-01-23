The Brentwood Library will host a candidate forum for Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors District 3 candidates on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Brentwood Community Center.
Attendees will hear directly from candidates Diane Burgis and Paul Seger about their experience and positions on issues relevant to the office. This event is being done in partnership with the League of Women Voters, the Contra Costa County Elections Department and CCTV.
County residents unable to attend the forums can watch live on the Contra Costa County Library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ccclib. The forums will also be archived on the library’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/thecclib.
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. and is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290 or visit www.ccclib.org/programs. If you require special accommodations to this event, call the Brentwood Library with 72 hours notice.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.