The Brentwood Library stands empty at the corner of Oak and Third streets, but it still buzzes with life in cyberspace thanks to continued community funding.
The Friends of the Brentwood Library supports the library’s online programming, which has taken center stage since its physical location shuttered in March in accordance with the state and county shelter-in-place orders.
“This is another example of community support as this money was raised in book sales at the Second Story Bookstore and at book sales,” said Diane Alexander, president of the Friends of the Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Library Foundation. “The community has supported these sales.”
Liz Fuller, library manager, reported children’s programs on Zoom and Facebook have attracted hundreds of viewers in numbers akin to filling a large room in the community center. In addition, the Brentwood Library has scheduled short story time videos for children among other digital events. Fuller stepped into a new position with the county as library services manager in Martinez in February, but as COVID-19 closures delayed the candidate search to fill her Brentwood role, she continues to oversee that location.
“We have found that our online program offerings are very popular,” Fuller said.
Virtual visitors are also checking out ebooks at significantly higher rates. In the four weeks following the closing of the library, nearly 6,800 ebooks were checked out. Ebooks, as well as magazines, newspapers, movies and several online resources for students are among the wealth of materials available online. Fuller noted any residents still holding print copies of books, checked out prior to the library’s closure, should hold onto them until the doors reopen, as staff is not allowed in the building to unload the receptacles.
In the year and a half since the library’s opening in September 2018, nearly 6,800 people have established library cards, bringing the total number of cardholders in Brentwood to 36,111 — more than half the city’s population.
“The Brentwood Library is a true community treasure,” Alexander continued. “We are happy so many people take advantage of the resources the library offers online and look forward to the library’s reopening.”
For more information on library programs or to check out digital material, visit https://ccclib.org.
