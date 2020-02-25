Two Brentwood males were treated for minor stab wounds and two males were identified as suspects following an altercation Monday, Feb. 24 at the corner of Brentwood Blvd. and Maple Street according to the Brentwood Police Department.
At 3:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area following a report of a physical altercation involving approximately 10 to 12 young adult and juvenile males. On February 24, 2020 at 3:20 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Brentwood Blvd. Upon arriving, two victims, a 19-year-old adult male (Brentwood) and a 17-year-old juvenile male (Brentwood) were located with minor stab wounds. The investigation resulted in identifying a 23-year-old male (Oakley) and a 17-year-old male (Brentwood) as suspects. The victims were treated by medical personnel and released from the scene. The incident was determined to be directed at specific individuals, and not considered a threat to the general public. This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Brentwood Police Department dispatch at 925-809-7911.
