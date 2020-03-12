Brentwood man killed in Vasco Road collision

A 27-year-old Brentwood man was killed in a head-on collision on Vasco Road in Byron Tuesday afternoon.
The man was identified as Bryan Shuck by the Contra Costa County Office of the Coroner.
The accident was reported just after 2:30 p.m., about a mile south of the intersection with Camino Diablo. According to a social-media post by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Shuck was traveling north on Vasco Road in a white Chevrolet pickup when he — for reasons unknown — swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a large box truck. The impact caused massive damage to the driver’s side of the Chevrolet. The box truck ran off the road into the shoulder of the southbound lane, rolling onto its passenger side. A southbound-traveling GMC Terrain then collided with the box truck.
Shuck was declared dead on the scene by AMR paramedics, said CHP Officer Donnie Thomas.
Jake Gonzalez, battalion chief with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, said there was a single occupant in each of the three vehicles involved. The drivers of the box truck and the GMC were transported by ground to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Vasco Road was closed in both directions for approximately four hours, snarling afternoon rush-hour traffic.
The accident is under investigation by the CHP. Anyone who witnessed this collision, or the events leading up to it, is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.