Four-term Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor announced this week he won’t seek re-election. Taylor, who’s seat is up in November, has been mayor since 2006. He previously served on the city council and Liberty Union High School District Board of Trustees.
He made the announcement in a brief one-sentence statement during the June 9 City Council meeting. “Its time for someone else to take the leadership role,” he said. “I’ve served my time. It’s good for new people to come in, and you’ll have new ideas and better ideas. I gave it my all, though. Nobody can say Brentwood is not on the map.”
The 44-year Brentwood resident, the longest serving mayor in the city’s history, will be remembered as a fun-loving and hardworking leader, who successfully advocated for the city and region’s transportation needs and helped usher in a variety of beneficial and fun additions to the city.
“I’ve always said that Brentwood loves Bob — that he is everywhere, taking part in everything,” City Councilmember Karen Rarey said. “He will be sorely missed.”
At any given point in his close to 14-year tenure as mayor and 16 total years on city council, he served on close to 20 combined city or regional boards at a time. The dedication paid off over time in part through the development of regionally beneficial transportation improvements, including connector ramps linking state Route 160, the Antioch Bridge and Highway 4; the addition of Sand Creek and Balfour road overpasses; and the fourth bore of the Caldecott Tunnel.
“As much as he’s done in public that the community is aware of, he’s worked even more behind the scenes as a county level, at a state level getting funding for the Highway 4 bypass,” said Vice Mayor Joel Bryant.” We would still be probably be 20 years away from getting that completed if it wasn’t for what he has done”
Taylor was also among the city leaders who approved a funding plan for the new, 20,000-square-foot library during a strategic-planning session in 2015 — a project he said he advocated for “since day one.”
Other key and fun mayor-inspired endeavors included the addition of a gigantic red chair to City Park in late 2017 and the mayor-led all-volunteer resurrection of the park’s gazebo, which debuted in May last year.
While Taylor plans to vacate his seat in the council changeover in December, he has no plans to leave Brentwood, a place he says is the choice city of East County.
“It’s really been a good, well-traveled route,” Taylor said. “The people behind me will continue to do their job.”
