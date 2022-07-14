Mayor Joel Bryant delivered the annual ‘State of the City’ address as part of the July 12 City Council meeting, reiterating many of the goals that are part of the current Strategic Plan.
Bryant provided a look at Brentwood’s demographics. As of January 2022, the city has a reported population of 64,032 residents, according to Bryant. The median annual household income is $115,167. Bryant reported that the city has an overall budget of $315 million and a $72 million General Fund budget. There are 30% reserves “available for emergency contingencies.”
The General Fund is used at the city’s discretion while the overall budget includes money that must be spent on specific items such as water, sewer, garbage and development fees.
Bryant recapped recent city projects, such as the fire district consolidation, as well as discussed upcoming projects that are part of the city’s current Strategic Plan, including security improvements to the parking structure in downtown Brentwood and the construction of the Innovation Center. The center, according to Bryant, is a major endeavor that is expected to add 8,000 potential jobs. The City Council is expected to dedicate a portion of their next meeting to further discussing the logistics of the project.
“It will be focused on high-paying, high-quality jobs, to help our residents have a very local commute and to be able to spend time with their families,” Bryant said.
Other upcoming projects Bryant discussed included the construction of the Mokelumne Trail bridge — a bicycle and pedestrian overpass being built in partnership with the Contra Costa Transportation Authority — and the continued extension of Sand Creek Road.
Bryant’s full address, and the rest of the City Council meeting, can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3Pt05tl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.