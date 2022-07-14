Joel Bryant
Mike Oria

Mayor Joel Bryant delivered the annual ‘State of the City’ address as part of the July 12 City Council meeting, reiterating many of the goals that are part of the current Strategic Plan.

Bryant provided a look at Brentwood’s demographics. As of January 2022, the city has a reported population of 64,032 residents, according to Bryant. The median annual household income is $115,167. Bryant reported that the city has an overall budget of $315 million and a $72 million General Fund budget. There are 30% reserves “available for emergency contingencies.”

The agenda and additional information for this and all other City Council meetings can be found online at https://www.brentwoodca.gov

4:20 Roll Call

5:00 Public Comments

7:10 Recess to Closed Session

1:05:00 Roll Call

1:06:40 Public Comments

1:19:45 A.1 Mayor Bryant’s State of the City Address

1:46:15 A.2 Presentation from STAND! For Families Free of Violence

1:55:10 B. INFORMATIONAL REPORTS FROM COUNCIL MEMBERS, COMMITTEES, LIAISONS AND STAFF

2:05:45 C. CONSENT CALENDAR

2:06:15 D.1. Amendment to Chapter 17.725 of the City of Brentwood Municipal Code relating to the City’s Affordable Housing Program

2:33:18 D.2. A Resolution to Adopt 1) an Addendum to the Environmental Impact Report for the Priority Area One Specific Plan, 2) an Amendment to the Priority Area 1 Specific Plan (SPA 22-001), and First Reading of Ordinance to Approve a Rezone (RZ 22-001) to amend Brentwood Municipal Code Chapter 17.295 (PA-1 [Priority Area One] Zone

5:08:52 E.1. An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Brentwood, Amending Brentwood Municipal Code Section 9.50.040 Regarding Revisions to the Penalties for Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana

5:31:30 E.2. An Urgency Ordinance and a Non-Urgency Ordinance, amending Chapter 2.10 (General Municipal Election) of Title 2 (Administration and Personnel) of the City of Brentwood Municipal Code to establish campaign contribution limits on candidates for City elective office, and amending the 2022/23 General Fund Operating Budget in the amount of $25,000 (Tim Ogden/Damien Brower/Margaret Wimberly)

5:48:10 E.3. Council discussion and possible direction to staff regarding the planned celebration of the City's 75th Anniversary of incorporation

6:01:31 F.1 REQUEST FOR FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS NEW REQUEST(S)

6:01:40 F.2.1. Future agenda item request from Council Member Meyer for City Council discussion of, and possible direction to staff, related to the creation of an ad-hoc committee to review services provided to youth and identify potential gaps in resources and services

06:37:09 F.2.2. Future agenda item request from Council Member Rarey for City Council discussion of, and possible direction to staff, related to a review and potential updates to City Council compensation

6:53:00 F.2.3. Future agenda item request from Council Member Mendoza for City Council discussion of, and possible direction to staff, related to the modification of the General Plan language related to density calculation and density ranges.

The General Fund is used at the city’s discretion while the overall budget includes money that must be spent on specific items such as water, sewer, garbage and development fees.

Bryant recapped recent city projects, such as the fire district consolidation, as well as discussed upcoming projects that are part of the city’s current Strategic Plan, including security improvements to the parking structure in downtown Brentwood and the construction of the Innovation Center. The center, according to Bryant, is a major endeavor that is expected to add 8,000 potential jobs. The City Council is expected to dedicate a portion of their next meeting to further discussing the logistics of the project.

“It will be focused on high-paying, high-quality jobs, to help our residents have a very local commute and to be able to spend time with their families,” Bryant said.

Other upcoming projects Bryant discussed included the construction of the Mokelumne Trail bridge — a bicycle and pedestrian overpass being built in partnership with the Contra Costa Transportation Authority — and the continued extension of Sand Creek Road.

Bryant’s full address, and the rest of the City Council meeting, can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3Pt05tl.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription