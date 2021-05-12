Mayor Joel Bryant used his first State of the City address this week to present Brentwood as a stable entity with a bright future.
The 45-minute address, conducted over Zoom, touched on the city’s current state and future hopes, encompassing the municipality finances, current and future economic development efforts, public safety plans and other topics.
“As a community, Brentwood is one of the most wonderful places I have ever lived, and I continue to hear that from our families here,” he said.
Bryant hinted the city’s finances are stable, with property taxes up, the general fund reserve sitting at 30% reserve, sales taxes slumping less than expected and an estimated $12 million rolling in over the next two years, courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
If all goes as expected, then the positive outlook will ripple through the community.
The mayor indicated that city leaders will continue supporting current local businesses, while also working to attract other high-paying employers.
Work is well underway to craft a business attraction and job growth master plan for over 430 acres surrounded by Lone Tree Way to the north, Heidorn Ranch Road to the west, Sand Creek Road to the south and Shady Willow Lane to the east.
The area — branded as The Innovation Center @ Brentwood — is considered a likely future tech, medical and other career-oriented job-generating hub.
Furthering those hopes is the city’s unique ability to offer ultra-high-speed gigabit fiber optic connectivity, Bryant said.
“Businesses that require the ability to send information online electronically can do it as quickly from Brentwood as from anywhere else in the country,” he said.
As future plans materialize, city leaders are also focused on shoring up established local businesses, some of which are still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place regulations.
The city and Chamber of Commerce have launched a local business gift card program that offers a free $25 gift card to anyone who purchases a $50 gift card through the chamber. The cards can be used at participating businesses.
Another city endeavor provides grants to restaurants to offset the costs of creating new or additional outdoor dining areas amid COVID-19 regulations that affect indoor dining.
“Yes, it’s absolutely vital and essential to bring high-paying quality jobs into our community, but at the same time, we have to bring support to our local businesses that are currently in town, because our local businesses and our local families are the backbone of who we are as a community,” Bryant said.
Bryant noted that he was pleased with the commercial development of the Brentwood Boulevard corridor, which has seen a multitude of new businesses pop up, including Dutch Bros Coffee, Zovich Construction, Quick Quack Car Wash, 7-Eleven, Western Dental, Precision Plumbing & Contracting, Grocery Outlet and ampm.
“An area of town that has been slower to develop than other parts of town is now becoming very vibrant and beautiful,” he said.
In addition to economic development, Bryant said, city leaders are also poised to enhance the city’s public safety resources.
The city will hire five additional police officers, allowing the department to divide the city into five coverage areas, rather than four — increasing the number of available officers and improving response times.
Meanwhile, the resource-stretched East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD), currently has three stations charged with 249-square miles and over 128,000 residents, is exploring consolidating operations with the neighboring Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Bryant said.
The ECCFPD could also be aided through Measure X, the countywide sales tax measure that provides general-purpose revenue for county programs, estimated to generate at least $81 million annually.
“It’s no secret that our fire protection resources are woefully inadequate for what we face,” Bryant said. “We have been working for many years to remedy that.”
Bryant reminded residents to stay engaged with the city’s public information resources, noting that city leaders will explore new council district configurations, make key decisions on a future amphitheater, explore youth and senior center feasibility studies and continue to work on the innovation center master plan.
“Brentwood truly is better when we all work together,” Bryant said.
