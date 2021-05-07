Mayor Joel Bryant will deliver his 1st annual State of the City address via Zoom on Monday, May 10. His speech will reflect on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, achievements during the past year in the face of enormous challenges, and the agenda and opportunities for 2021 which will continue to move the city forward.
Citizens may view the State of the City address on Monday, May 10 at 2 p.m. via the zoom platform, and will be available for future viewing on the City’s YouTube page: City of Brentwood, CA - YouTube.
Join Zoom Meeting:
- https://brentwoodca-gov.zoom.us/j/73450058024pwd=RVczVVY3Q2NKd3R5dFZmWmE5ZHNTZz09
- Meeting ID: 734 5005 8024
- Passcode: 859956
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.