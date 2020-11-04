Brentwood Police Department issued the following information about the death of 2-year-old Jasani Kerry of Brentwood.
On September 20, at around 2:54 a.m., Brentwood officers responded to a residence in the 50 block of Havenwood Ave. to investigate a report of an unresponsive 2 year-old child, later identified as Jasani Kerry. His mother, Genesis Barrera Galdamez, 22, was the person who found him unresponsive and telephoned emergency personnel.
When officers and emergency personnel arrived on scene, they performed CPR for several minutes, however, Jasani was ultimately declared deceased. The preliminary investigation revealed drug paraphernalia and illicit drugs that later tested positive for fentanyl in the presence ofJasani preceding his death. Weeks later, a Contra Costa County Coroner's pathologist determined Jasani's cause of death was due to acute fentanyl intoxication.
Following an extensive follow-up investigation, Brentwood investigators prepared an arrest warrant for Genesis charging her with murder.
On October 30, at around 3:30 p.m., investigators located Genesis at the Comfort Inn Hotel located at 2436 Mahogany Way in Antioch and took her into custody without incident. Genesis was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on the outstanding arrest warrant.
On November 3, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office formally charged Genesis with second-degree murder, possession of narcotics for sale, and child abuse resulting in death. Genesis is being held on $1.1 million dollar bail.
"As an agency, these types of investigations are extremely difficult to handle and the emotional impact never gets any easier to process. We are very pleased with the District Attorney's filing decision to hold Genesis Barrera-Galdamez accountable for her actions. This tragic loss was completely preventable. Our hearts go out to Jasani, and the family members and friends impacted by his untimely death."
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.