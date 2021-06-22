On June 16, a head-on motor vehicle collision on Sellers Avenue between Delta and Sunset roads claimed the life of 16-year-old Matías Rogers, a phenomenal student and accomplished track and cross-country athlete. The news shocked the community, as Rogers’ personality and friendliness had touched the hearts of many. According to the California Highway Patrol press release, the young man was proclaimed deceased at the scene. The two other individuals involved in the accident were quickly transported to John Muir with critical injuries. News of the death of Rogers greatly impacted the lives of an innumerable amount of people. Outside of his family, Rogers had a positive impact on the lives of his coach, teammates, and educators that had him in their classes.
Photo courtesy of the Eric Morford and the Rogers family
Matías Rogers, a 16-year-old Liberty High School student, was memorialized this week. He died June 16 in a head-on motor vehicle collision on Sellers Avenue between Delta and Sunset roads.
Social Media
The incredible influence that Rogers had created was made obvious on June 21, at the Liberty High School Ohmstede Field, during a candlelight vigil hosted in his honor. Hundreds lined the stands as various individuals who were related to or well associated with the young athlete each took part in the vigil by speaking of all the ways in which Rogers had been a blessing to our community. Coach Eric Morford began the ceremony with heartfelt and somber words, saying, “Tonight is about sharing the story of Matías Elijah Rogers, a brilliant and hardworking young man that has left us far too soon.” It would be with these words that the vigil would go forth, giving the community a chance to pause and remember the life of a young man lost at an age that was far too young.
The first people to speak on the life of Matías were his parents, Leticia and Ron Rogers. As Matías’ mother, Leticia, expressed, “Matías was such a special young man. He was caring and funny. He was driven. He was accomplished. He was smart and he was a gentleman, and the list could go on and on.” The positive characteristics of young Rogers were visible not only through his relationship with his parents, but also through his connection to other, as Ms. Rogers pointed out, ““He touched everyone he came across with the goodness in his heart. He had a much bigger influence than just with his family. He made a mark on everyone that ever crossed paths with him.” Through his outgoing personality and kind heart, there were many at the vigil who praised his character.
Beyond this, Matías was a hard-working student. As Ron Rogers, Matías’ father, recalled, “Matías was always one of the best students in every class he was in.” This was further supported by educators that had met young Rogers themselves, such as Liberty High School District Board Trustee, Dr. Tamela H. Hawley, who described him as “An athlete, a scholar, and a young man who made a difference even when he didn’t even know it.” Dr. Hawley continued to describe the academic achievements of young Rogers by saying that, “This child took 6 classes, including A.P. classes, got 4 or 5 A plus’s, and the lowest grade he got was an A minus.” One other educator who expressed their admiration for Rogers’ academic ventures was Stephanie Darling, his Human Geography teacher. She shared that, “I want him to know he made me smile every time I opened one of his assignments or called on him in zoom. He was diligent, he took pride in what he did, he never turned in a single assignment that seemed rushed or wasn’t done to his fullest effort.”
His character and his academic standing were both admirable and memorable. Even more than these things, however, there were many who spoke of his athletic career and love for running. As Mr. Rogers articulated, “Even before Matías was ready for running, it had been trying to find him for a long time.” During the vigil, there were 8 members of the Limitless track team, representing high schools such as Deer Valley, Heritage, and Liberty, that spoke highly of Rogers’ career and character as a teammate. One teammate explained that he, “was a friend that you would tell to do something and he would do it. He just wanted to make you smile. If you were ever sad, he was the guy. He would turn your frown upside down.” That same teammate also said that “his energy made him, by far, the most outgoing, friendliest person society had the pleasure of meeting.”
At the end of the vigil, attendees were able to watch a video that showcased the personality and impact that Rogers had. As the video played, the clock on the field counted up, as if everyone was watching the young man race with the goal of 2 miles in 9 minutes. When the video was over, Coach Morford described a vivid image: Matías Rogers was on the last lap, with a small amount of time left to beat the clock. As those in the stands and on the field waited with bated breath, Morford said, “Matías is on the last stretch now.” The clock continued counting to 9 minutes as the crowd erupted with shouts, each person calling out their support at the Matías Rogers that should have been running. The time showed “9:00” and the crowd gave one last cheer, and Matías Rogers finished his last race.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.