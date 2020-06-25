The Brentwood City Council previously postponed awarding a construction contract for expanding the municipality’s wastewater treatment plant, but now the project is expected to commence without delay.
The council formally approved a $44.5 million construction contract to C. Overaa & Co. this week, about two weeks after holding off on that decision, in part because the arrangement didn’t include a specialized agreement that would have likely prohibited labor shortages caused by strikes or lockouts.
Multiple councilmembers said this week that subsequent research into those concerns alleviated their original worries, prompting them to approve the contract — the lowest of the three proposals submitted.
“I think doing some researching, talking to some different people and doing a little more homework, those concerns were basically answered,” said Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez.
A new city staff report noted that many of the council’s now alleviated concerns appear to already be addressed in the original agreement, including that the construction schedule won’t be delayed or extended, and that local union members will make up the majority of the project’s construction labor force.
Requiring that a specialized agreement be included in the contract would also have required the city to rebid the project, likely upping general costs at least $150,000, delaying the start of the expansion by at least eight months and a slew of other negative consequences, said Miki Tsubota, Brentwood’s director of public works.
“(Approving the original contract proposal) does have several advantages,” he said. “There are no delays, no additional costs.”
The project, likely to start soon and last about three years, will increase the plant’s capacity from 5 million gallons per day to 6.4 million gallons, which is needed to service the fast-growing city.
The $44,516,000 endeavor will be funded through a number of sources, including specialized development impact fees, user charges and a state loan that includes a grant.
“That expansion should cover the build-out of the city per the current general plan,” said Tsubota.
C. Overaa’s $44,516,000 winning bid was the lowest of three submitted, coming in at about $7 million below Western Water Constructors Inc.
The council’s decision to award the contract was applauded by a throng of union construction representatives, who spoke in support of the now approved contract and company.
Jason Lindsey, a business agent with Iron Workers Local 378, said he addressed the council two weeks ago, in part to ask the governing body to consider launching a specialized agreement in future projects — comments that he now feels might have unintentionally prompted the council to reconsider the contract.
“When I walked into the city council two weeks ago, it was not my intention to ask for this project to be rebid, especially since one of the contractors that would be hurt by this decision is one I represent,” he said.
Councilmember Claudette Staton said now that all concerns have now been researched, the project appears to be flowing in the right direction.
“I am certainly in favor of moving forward with this project,” she said.
To read a complete staff report on the project, see packet page 155 at https://bit.ly/2Vf1ZUq.
