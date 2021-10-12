Longtime Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen has been appointed acting assistant city manager as the city searches for a permanent replacement, City Manager Tim Ogden confirmed today.
Former Brentwood Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall retired on Oct. 6.
Hansen, a near 27-year member of the police department, is expected to hold the interim position through the end of the year. Throughout his time with the city, Hansen has also served as a police officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, acting police chief and police chief.
Current Brentwood Police captains Doug Silva and Tim Herbert will split time as acting police chief in Hansen’s absence.
“Brentwood PD will be in capable hands, and Tom won’t be far away if needed,” Ogden said. “This will be a great opportunity for enhanced succession planning for the police department, and will provide Tom a new lens of opportunity to serve the city of Brentwood as he has for almost 27 years. Tom will resume serving as police chief when the new assistant city manager starts.”
The city will utilize the national executive search firm Peckham & McKenney to find a permanent assistant city manager, who could start as soon as January, Ogden said.
In the interim, Ogden said Hansen will help him oversee operations in his office, as well as tackle special projects and provide various department oversight as needed.
“Tom shares my can-do approach to fixing issues, and his added passion and energy will be a great assistance on challenges,” Ogden said. “I appreciate his willingness to step up and help during this transition.”
The city’s posted job profile for the assistant city manager position say it is seeking candidates with an economic development and land use background, with a good understanding of city management, council relations, community engagement, relationship management and consensus building.
Just a handful of expected assistant city manager duties include supervising three staff, leading and implementing the city’s Economic Development Strategic Action Plan, overseeing the public information office functions, and assisting with community development-related projects and other special projects, as needed, according to the profile. The salary range is $180,624 to $219,549, and is currently under review.
