After an exhaustive national recruitment, Brentwood’s new city manager ended up being less than an hour away.
Former Manteca City Manager Tim Ogden has been tapped to fill the same role in Brentwood.
The Brentwood City Council unanimously approved Ogden’s employment contract this week, replacing Gus Vina, who retired late last year.
Ogden will earn $246,900 annually plus benefits and is set to start on Feb. 3.
“This is a great community. I love it already,” Ogden said this week.
Ogden’s Brentwood arrival comes after the Manteca City Council put him on paid administrative leave in September –– pending an undisclosed investigation of a personnel matter that ultimately absolved him of any wrongdoing. He initiated an amicable separation from the city months later.
“I was investigated for a personnel matter,” he said. “They were not sure how I handled a certain personnel matter. At the end of the investigation, I was vindicated of the claim. I was not eager to return to the city after that, so I requested a separation agreement to move on. It just felt like the trust wasn’t there anymore.”
Prior to his separation from Manteca, he put that city’s finance director, who has since resigned, on leave in September pending an undisclosed investigation; the city’s community development director resigned in October to accept another job; and in November, the Manteca police chief was put on administrative leave, on which she remains also pending an investigation. The city’s public works director has also retired.
Ogden noted those changes were hastened by multiple changes on the Manteca City Council and four of five departed executives have since found jobs with other agencies.
"They (those city employees) are highly valued," Ogden said. "They were some of the most ethical and hardworking people I have ever worked with. I am glad to see them land."
Interim City Manager Miranda Lutzow declined to comment when asked specifically about Ogden’s tenure this week and referred questions about the other staff changes to a city-issued news release.
Manteca Mayor Benjamin Cantu did not return repeated requests for comment.
Prior to approving his employment agreement this week, all five Brentwood city councilmembers vehemently supported their choice.
Vice Mayor Joel Bryant called Ogden’s hire “the single most important decision he was going to make in the next five or 10 years.”
“Those investigations have been completed, have been concluded, and he was absolutely and totally exonerated of any wrongdoing whatsoever by an outside party that was looking for any possible wrongdoing,” Bryant said.
Fellow City Councilmember Karen Rarey added Ogden exhibited key qualities the agency was looking for in its next leader.
“When we went out looking for a city manager, we wanted to make sure that whoever we brought in had a strong finance background and a strong background in economic development, and that is what we found in Tim Ogden,” she said. “He’s got a quiet demeanor but he gets the job done, and that is what we needed in the next city manager, and that is why we selected him.”
Ogden boasts 18 years of local government experience, including an over six-year stint as Waterford’s city manager; 2.5 years in the same role in Manteca; and other leadership roles with the cities of Riverbank and Modesto.
In announcing his arrival, Brentwood leaders pointed out that, while guiding Manteca, Ogden negotiated the now under-construction Great Wolf Lodge indoor water-park resort that Brentwood was vying for; a significantly improved property-tax sharing agreement with the county was implemented; an economic development strategic plan was adopted; and multimillion dollar capital improvement projects were moved forward, including two interchanges. Nine employee bargaining agreements were also reached, and balanced budgets were continually adopted.
“We interviewed a lot of great city manager candidates and are impressed with Tim’s specific qualifications and leadership experience and are ready to put him to work in our dynamic community,” said Mayor Bob Taylor.
Ogden, who is married with four children between the ages of 12 and 20, plans to relocate to Brentwood in the near future.
“It would be an understatement to say how excited I am to work in Brentwood with the city council and staff in a city that has been well-managed and is ripe with opportunity,” Ogden said. “I appreciate the trust and confidence in being selected for the position and am eager to get to know the community that I love already.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.