MacArthur Way just off of Central Boulevard in Brentwood was a quiet neighborhood until Tuesday morning when an unidentified female was arrested on the suspicion of stabbing her husband to death.
“We’re all in shock,” said one resident of the neighborhood who asked not to be named.
“Obviously things can happen anywhere, but this was pretty surprising,” another unnamed neighbor said.
Brentwood police went to the 300 block of MacArthur Way at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday after a call for a welfare check on a house turned into a crime scene.
Shortly after officers arrived and talked to the female whose name and age were not released, they found an adult male, her husband, whose name and age also were not released, fatally stabbed. The female was arrested.
“We thought it was some accident or some medical emergency,” one neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said. “It took them like an hour or two for the officer to say it was a family dispute.” He said that in the two years that his family has lived on that block, that this was the first time that anything like this has happened. Another resident, who also asked not to be named and recently moved to MacArthur Way, said that what happened was “crazy.”
“It’s a surprise to everybody and a sad situation,” she said. “It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s clean, the price point is on the higher side, it’s an HOA neighborhood. Nothing happens. We just don’t know what happens behind closed walls.”
Residents say that the family that lives in the house under investigation moved in earlier this year and kept to themselves.
“We’ve seen them all the time, but just never talked to them,” one neighbor added.
One of the residents from MacArthur Way said that a nearby friend and neighbor called him while he was at work.
“She said there were cops that were surrounding our house with guns out,” he said. “I’m like, I don’t know. I’m not even home. “
“She sent me sort of text updates throughout the morning saying the police were here and the fire department and everything was roped off, then they saw grandma get walked out in handcuffs. All I was told was it was an older lady walking out in handcuffs covered in blood.”
According to the neighbor, there’s a wife and husband with their teenage son living in the house along with the grandparents.
“I would see grandpa all the time,” he added. “He would come out and he’d be on his scooter going to the store, but I never saw her. I didn’t even know she lived there.”
The homicide is still under investigation and Brentwood police are asking people with information to contact Detective Goold at 925-809-7872.
