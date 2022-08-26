Brentwood and Oakley have finalized their respective lists of city council candidates for the upcoming midterm elections on November 8.
This year’s city council elections will be district-based as opposed to the at-large elections in previous years. Both cities approved district plans in the last year, based on 2020 Census population numbers. The data was used to determine appropriate district lines. This brings both elections in line with the California Voting Rights Act, which bans at-large election methods that impair a protected class’ ability to elect its selected candidates or influence an election outcome. Brentwood has split into four districts, while Oakley has five.
Both cities will be holding city council elections for their respective districts 2 and 4. Candidates are required to be a resident and registered voter in the city and district that they hope to represent. Each city council term is four years.
Patanisha Davis Pierson Attorney/Temporary Judge District 2
Mark Duke Clergy/Executive Pastor District 2
Brayden Haena Student District 2
Sinziana Todor Business Execution Consultant District 2
Holley Bishop-Lopez Businesswoman District 4
Anthony Oerlemans Police Officer District 4
Jacob Singh Chief Executive Officer District 4
Hugh Henderson Retired Firefighter District 2
Rachelle “Shelly” Fitzgerald Registered Nurse District 2
Shannon Shaw Nonprofit Property Manager District 4
Since Shaw is the only candidate who qualified to run in her district, Oakley City Council held a special meeting, Thursday, August 25 to determine whether Shaw would be appointed to the council position, or if they would move forward with running her name on the November ballot. Council members decided to place her name on the ballot, however there is still an option on the ballot for a write-in candidate.
If you are not yet registered to vote, or you need to check your current registration status, you can do so by visiting https://registertovote.ca.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.