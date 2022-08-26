Brentwood and Oakley have finalized their respective lists of city council candidates for the upcoming midterm elections on November 8.

This year’s city council elections will be district-based as opposed to the at-large elections in previous years. Both cities approved district plans in the last year, based on 2020 Census population numbers. The data was used to determine appropriate district lines. This brings both elections in line with the California Voting Rights Act, which bans at-large election methods that impair a protected class’ ability to elect its selected candidates or influence an election outcome. Brentwood has split into four districts, while Oakley has five.

Both cities will be holding city council elections for their respective districts 2 and 4. Candidates are required to be a resident and registered voter in the city and district that they hope to represent. Each city council term is four years. 

