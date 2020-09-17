City officials say it’s still too early to know the COVID-19 budget impacts.
But drastic effects haven’t yet materialized.
Preliminary indications are that an originally projected $1 million fiscal year 2019/20 deficit has been closed; an estimated balanced fiscal year 2020/21 budget could yield positive funds; and a once estimated $1.2 million fiscal year 2021/22 shortfall may not materialize.
“We are not through it yet,” said Kerry Breen, director of finance and information systems. “We don’t know how many businesses are going to survive this or if there will be a (COVID-19) surge again in the wintertime when the flu comes. There are lots of uncertainties, so we remain conservative with the numbers. We won’t come back now or in October recommending budget amendments to declare fiscal victory over all this, but as conservative as the original budget was, we are seeing signs of improvement where we were.”
The city’s finances have been propped up by a variety of unforeseen developments, including steady development activity; stable tax revenue; pandemic-induced savings, with city hall and parks closed; economic stimulus measures steadying consumer spending; and the city garnering about $800,000 in pandemic-relief funds.
“I don’t think the news was as bad as some of us may have thought,” Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez said.
The city is on track to issue 240 building permits this year, down just slightly from last year’s 250.
Meanwhile, a small jump in fiscal year 2020/21 property-tax revenue appears to be closer to 5.7%, amounting to an additional $350,000 to $400,000 annually not incorporated into the budget.
Hotel tax and business license numbers are holding steady, and a 5% decline in assessed valuation — the dollar value assigned to a property to measure applicable taxes — that was factored into next year’s budget may not materialize if the housing market remains OK as it is now, Breen said.
However, uncertainty looms over sales tax figures, which account for a sizeable slice of the city’s revenue — 14% in the 2020/21 fiscal year. Insufficient information is available to make projections, Breen said.
Brentwood Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall hinted that the struggling restaurant industry could factor greatly into the sales tax outcome.
“I am particularly concerned that a large portion of our sales tax revenue comes from restaurants, and of course, they have been hit very hard,” he said.
Breen agreed that the sales tax figures, coupled with unforeseen virus impacts, are wildcards in the finance equation.
“We are cautiously optimistic at this point,” he said.
Councilmember Karen Rarey indicated that it’s probably best for the city to take a cautious approach to the future.
“While these numbers look great right now, I still think we need to be cautious going through the end of the year,” she said.
City officials are expected to return to the council in October with an in-depth budget review.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.