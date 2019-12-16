After an act of vandalism shut down Brentwood on Ice Saturday morning, owner Tom Gregory said Monday afternoon that the rink on Second Street will be open for business at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The outpouring of support from the community has overwhelmed Gregory, including a surprise visit by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10789 who showed up with a $400 donation. “Tom has helped us out for years, and we get to help him out now, whether he likes it or not,” said Steve Todd, commander of VFW Post 10789.
