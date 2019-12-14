Brentwood on ice vandalized

The downtown skating rink Brentwood on Ice ,was vandalized late Friday night or early Saturday morning, and according to owner Tom Gregory the damage may be so severe that the popular holiday location could be closed for the season.
Gregory and his crew are still trying to determine the extent of the damage. What is apparent is that valves to the ice chiller were opened and an undetermined volume of glycol drained from the system. So far it is unknown whether the chiller unit itself was damaged.
“I think they climbed the fence, opened up some headers and drained the system,” said Gregory. “Right now, I have a lake on the busiest Saturday of my season. We are trying to refill it with water and glycol, and trying to figure out what we lost. I hope that I don’t have to buy a $250,000 chiller...I’m not sure if we lost $10,000 - $15,000 in fluid. If this chiller doesn’t fire up, we’re closed for the season.”
Technicians are refilling fluid in the chiller using a supply of glycol that Gregory kept on hand in case of an emergency. In the next several hours he expects he will either be back in business or done for the season.
“We’ve got to fill it and try it before we know,” said Gregory. “If it is the chiller, we’re probably down for the season because we built the rink around it.”
A number of parties booked at the rink Saturday morning had to be canceled.
“All I can do is apologize,” he said.
The Brentwood police have been notified and surveillance videos are under review. Anyone with any information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-634-6911.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.