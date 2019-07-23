Brentwood Parks and Recreation recently held its first public workshop as part of its effort to gather public input on which services, programs and facilities residents think need improvement or should be added to their communities.
The department updated its master plan in February, which is available to view at bit.ly/thepress_masterplan. Staff is gathering opinions to narrow down what is most important to residents, so they can summarize their findings and present them to city council for a vote in October.
Kendall Flint, director of outreach and communication for the public agency Regional Government Services (RGS), is leading the outreach effort. She emphasized that to gather as many opinions as possible, RGS is taking its efforts directly to the community.
“We are trying to get into as many places with different people, because it does help us,” Flint said. “We’re going to the Latino supermarkets, going to the senior center, going to the schools ... trying to throw as big of a net as possible.”
According to Flint, about 50 people had taken the survey in person that day prior to the workshop. About 15 people participated in the survey via interactive click polls at the workshop and ranked which services, programs and facilities are most important to them. Some of the most popular answers people provided were teen or youth centers, water play features in parks or community centers, exercise classes, more services for disabled individuals, courts or complexes to play pickleball and improved lighting on trails and fields.
Flint recognizes not everyone can come to workshops or is comfortable completing the survey online.
“We’re trying to find people who don’t want to come to meetings, because their opinions are valid, too,” she said. “We want to make sure in the outreach effort we are seeing kids, we are seeing teens, young adults, seniors ... all ages. Brentwood is a diverse community, and we want to reflect that.”
Additional workshops will take place this summer and will be announced at a later date.
The survey, presented in both English and Spanish, is limited to residents of the city of Brentwood and is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/BrentwoodParks. Alternatively, residents can fill out a hard copy in person at Brentwood Parks and Recreation at 35 Oak St. in Brentwood.
