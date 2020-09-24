Additional commercial office space is coming to Walnut Boulevard.
City leaders recently approved the design of a two-story, 15,000-square-foot commercial office building at the northwest corner of Walnut Boulevard and Continente Avenue.
The building, planned for 3341 Walnut Boulevard, will wrap up a three-phase plan to position about 45,000 square feet of commercial, office or light industrial development on a portion of a 37-acre planned development zone that includes the project site and the largely undeveloped area directly south of Continente Avenue.
Phases one and two, north of the project site — a 14,500-square-foot building and another 13,100-square-foot one — were approved in 2000 and 2001, respectively. Both are professional office buildings.
“We are very excited to complete this project and build a third building on this site,” said Ralph Strauss. “It’s consistent with the other buildings, yet will have its own unique character.”
Strauss said construction is set to commence by October and wrap up in the spring. No tenants have been identified, though the facility will be built to accommodate commercial offices.
City officials noted that the facility will help provide an array of job opportunities and commercial services.
“As noted in the application, a broad spectrum for job opportunities is a big plus for the city of Brentwood,” said Planning Commissioner Anita Roberts.
Fellow Planning Commissioner Dirk Zeigler agreed.
“I love the fact we are seeing commercial development,” he said. “This is what we need for Brentwood. With what is going on with COVID and everything else, the fact that they are willing to even start to develop now and have these buildings ready when we are hopefully back to some type of normalcy, I am all for.”
For more information on the project, visit packet page 24 at https://bit.ly/32RL5j9.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.