A divided planning commission will soon recommend the future of a proposed 77-home project south of the traffic circle at the Continente Avenue and Victoria Drive intersection.
The commission, whose guidance will be forwarded to the council for a final decision, was deadlocked in September after the commission’s fifth member, Seana Fippin, was unable to finish the virtual meeting, postponing the final vote.
Commission members Dirk Zeigler and Emily Cross voted to approve the project, while fellow commissioners Anita Roberts and Cyndi Hankins were opposed after expressing concerns about the project’s fire district and school impacts.
“It just seems like we are putting the cart before the horse and not addressing our systems that we need in order to protect the residents of Brentwood,” Roberts said.
Project exploration documents, prepared by an outside agency for the city, projects that public service providers, such as police and fire, could accommodate the additional service demands generated by the estimated new 248 residents. But the added school-age population — 16 new high school students, 25 new kindergarten through sixth graders and 10 new seventh- and eighth-graders — would strain the Liberty Union High and Brentwood Union school districts in their current state.
The document notes that the Liberty Union High School District is already over capacity, with portables being used to accommodate the additional demand. The Brentwood Union School District has room for 94 seventh- or eighth-graders but is over capacity for kindergarten through sixth grade by 635 students.
“Of course, we will be getting fees, but our schools are overcrowded — a huge concern,” Hankins said.
David Best, community development manager for applicant Shea Homes, said the company has voluntarily agreed to join a still-developing East Contra Costa Fire Protection District-created community facilities district (CFD) that requires residents of future developments to pay annual fees toward additional station personnel.
The fire district’s three-stations — one each in Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay — cover 249 square miles and over 128,000 residents.
The company will also install a traffic signal at the Walnut Boulevard and Continente Avenue intersection and pay agriculture mitigation fees, aimed at offsetting the loss of agricultural lands to new development.
The project’s proposed 28.47-acre site — 25.59 acres designated for homes — was historically used for ag production before 2000.
The city’s 2001 general plan designated the site for mixed-use business park development, although a 2014 city council-directed general-plan land-use map amendment redesignated 25.59 acres for future low-density residential development, with the remaining 2.88 acres remaining for future business park use.
“We have been building in Brentwood for quite a long time,” Best said. “We have a lot of history in the city. I think most of it has been good.”
Zeigler, who recommended project approval, hinted that Shea’s willingness to pay fees to address development impacts factored into his decision.
“The fact they are going to be paying into the fees and helping to pay, whether impact or CFD fees, doesn’t mitigate the problems of Brentwood, but it certainly helps,” he said.
At least two city residents, however, said they are afraid the project could generate unavoidable negative impacts.
Resident Sinziana Todor expressed a wide range of concerns, including increased traffic, school impacts, loss of agricultural land and a lack of project-associated roadway improvements.
“Adding more homes at this point in time is just not going to work,” she said.
Fellow resident and Brentwood Council candidate Jovita Mendoza had public safety concerns.
“My concerns are with fire,” she said. “It’s one of our biggest issues.”
The planning commission is scheduled to make a recommendation on the project at a future meeting.
For more information on the project, visit packet page 64 at https://bit.ly/2GalHws.
To view upcoming meeting agendas, visit https://bit.ly/349RjdH.
