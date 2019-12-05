The Brentwood Planning Commission postponed plans to evaluate the design of a proposed 288-unit Amber Lane apartment complex this week after a building company submitted a letter stipulating the project needs further review.
The letter — submitted by attorney Kristina Lawson on behalf of Discovery Builders, Inc. shortly before the commission’s meeting was scheduled to begin — states further project review is needed to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservation Plan and to address proposed impacts on the local fire district.
“We respectfully request that complete environmental review of the proposed project be conducted prior to its consideration for approval,” Lawson said.
The proposed complex is slated for a 14.4-acre, three-parcel vacant space on the south side of Amber Lane and west of Shady Willow Lane. As proposed, the project also includes a 5,564-square-foot recreation building and related amenities, including a pool, spa, community center, trash enclosures, landscaping and 533 parking spaces.
The commission had the option to move forward with the scheduled design review but took city staff’s advice to continue the matter to fully evaluate the concerns.
“I’m comfortable moving it to a future date, just in case there is new information that could impact what our report says,” said Commissioner Emily Cross.
Lance Crannell, the principal of SDG Architects, said project officials were taken aback by the letter.
“This came as a surprise to us,” he said. “Literally within the last hour and a half, a letter has come up from someone who has an objection to our project. For all intents and purposes, it shifted gears in terms of where this is going. This was a design review application, and we were fully ready to present the application tonight.”
The letter states a variety of project review concerns, including claims the city staff report doesn’t show a project-specific environmental review or analysis has been conducted; a planning survey report needs to be completed to meet East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservation Plan requirements; and project approval documents fail to discuss or analyze impacts to the fire district.
“The staff report prepared for the project does not identify a specific exemption under CEQA that would serve as the basis for foregoing preparation of any environmental document whatsoever,” Lawson said.
Brentwood Planning Manager Erik Nolthenius said city staff needs to time to fully vet the letter’s concerns.
Crannell added that at first glance the letter appeared to him to be a set of opinions from a developer, who hired a lawyer who then wrote a letter. But the project’s applicant, Tekin and Associates LLC, has already committed to addressing fire district concerns. The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District’s three stations cover about 249 square miles and over 115,000 residents.
“The applicant voluntarily wants to commit to seeing that concern through,” Crannell said. “Not even knowing what those fees are, (the applicant) has committed to at least addressing those concerns with the fire district and addressing those fees blind.”
A date has not been set for the commission to take up the issue again.
For more information, visit page 7 at www.bit.ly/2DKqL63.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.