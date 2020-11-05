A conflicted planning commission recently recommended that the city council approve a 77-home project south of the Continente Avenue and Victoria Drive intersection traffic circle, despite some commissioners expressing concern that the added residents could further strain community services.
The 3-2 vote to proceed, which will now be forwarded to the council for a final decision, mainly hinged on the project’s potential impacts on the school and fire district.
Commissioners Dirk Zeigler, Emily Cross and Seana Fippin hinged their yes votes on the project applicant’s plans to pay school and fire district impact fees. In addition, they agreed the housing proposal fits nicely within the city’s general plan, and cited legal provisions that prevent the commission from denying the project based on its possible school-district effects.
“Fundamentally this supports the general plan,” Cross said. “This is a low-density residential development. Shea Homes is stepping forward, and it is very encouraging, because they are voluntarily agreeing to pay the proposed East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fees and pay appropriate development impact fees.”
But Commissioners Anita Roberts and Cyndi Hankins, both of whom opposed the project, noted that the fire and school districts are already overwhelmed.
“I have a hard time moving forward with building when we can’t support our community as it is,” Hankins said.
Project exploration documents prepared for the city by an outside agency estimate that the development will add 248 residents to the city’s population.
The three-station East Contra Costa Fire Protection District is already struggling to cover its approximate 249 square miles and 128,000 residents.
On the school front, the documents state that the new residents are projected to include 16 new high school students, 25 new kindergarten through sixth-graders and 10 new seventh- and eighth-graders.
Currently, the Liberty Union High School District is over capacity. The Brentwood Union School District has room for 94 seventh- or eighth-graders but is over capacity for kindergarten through sixth grade by 635 students, according to the documents.
However, David Best, community development manager for applicant Shea Homes, said the project will monetarily offset its fire and school district impacts by paying $741,000 to Brentwood Union School District; $409,000 to Liberty Union High School District; over $70,000 in facility and fire impact fees; and voluntarily annexing into the fire district’s community facilities district, expected to generate an estimated $29,000 a year.
Other proposed community benefits include the addition of a traffic signal at the Walnut Boulevard and Continente Avenue intersection; extending the city’s trail system — from the southwest corner of the project property to Walnut Boulevard — and paying $217,000 in agriculture mitigation fees, aimed at offsetting the loss of agricultural lands to new development, Best said.
“We are adding a traffic signal to help solve existing traffic issues and are on board with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District for their funding issues,” Best said. “We are extending the trial network and preserving ag land through the mitigation fee. The school district has planned for this development, and we are providing for affordable housing.”
Fire Marshal Steve Aubert confirmed the applicant did an adequate job preemptively addressing its project’s fire impacts.
“Walnut Villas is a prime example of voluntarily identifying that they are providing an impact to our already underfunded fire district, and we commend them for coming to the table,” he said.
Associate Planner Zach Dahla noted that the California government code dictates that “impacts on school facilities” cannot legally be used to deny the project.
The state government code also specifies that development fees, like those charged to the project, serve as “full and complete school facilities mitigation for any demands or impacts on school facilities caused by new development, Dahla said.
But Roberts couldn’t bring herself to recommend approval.
“I can’t just turn my head and not know that the more we build, the more we are squeezing these kids into classrooms,” she said. “My grandkids and other people’s children have the right to be in schools where they can learn without being squeezed in a classroom.”
Residents who spoke publicly about the project also appeared to be conflicted, expressing a range of concerns, including the fire impacts, traffic concerns and the loss of ag lands.
The project’s proposed 28.47-acre site — 25.59 acres designated for homes — was historically used for ag production before 2000.
The city’s 2001 general plan designated the site for mixed-use business park development, although a 2014 city council-directed general-plan land-use map amendment redesignated 25.59 acres for future low-density residential development, with the remaining 2.88 acres remaining for future business park use.
“We want to expand, not reduce, the certified farm land for Brentwood,” said resident Sinziana Todor.
But Fippin reiterated that the project fits the general plan.
“What’s being proposed does fulfill the general plan vision, and our goal as commissioners, I believe, is to objectively support the general plan and related growth and the community,” she said.
The council is scheduled to take up the project on Nov. 10. If approved, then it’s expected the development will feature 77 homes in four house plans, including two one-story and two two-story models.
For more information, visit packet page 9 at https://bit.ly/3oDxTqM.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.