Multiple officers from the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) converged on an apartment complex on Brentwood Boulevard after a report of a man carrying a gun was attempting to break into an apartment, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
After evading police for several minutes, the man was apprehended. A sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun was recovered along with a number of shotgun shells.
“He ran out the back,” said Sgt. Eric Wernholm of the Brentwood Police Department. “We deployed a drone. We deployed a K-9, and a safe apprehension was made. No one was hurt and everyone goes home safe.”
An ambulance was dispatched to the incident location near the intersection of Village Drive and Brentwood Boulevard, and the suspect was treated by paramedics.
