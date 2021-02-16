Brentwood PD K-9 unit

Multiple officers from the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) converged on an apartment complex on Brentwood Boulevard after a report of a man carrying a gun was attempting to break into an apartment, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16.

After evading police for several minutes, the man was apprehended. A sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun was recovered along with a number of shotgun shells.

“He ran out the back,” said Sgt. Eric Wernholm of the Brentwood Police Department. “We deployed a drone. We deployed a K-9, and a safe apprehension was made. No one was hurt and everyone goes home safe.”

[Photos] Attempted robbery in Brentwood

1 of 8

An ambulance was dispatched to the incident location near the intersection of Village Drive and Brentwood Boulevard, and the suspect was treated by paramedics.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags