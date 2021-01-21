The Brentwood Police Department initiated an investigation in December 2020, where Carlos Gonzalez. a 35-year- old male from Hercules, was accused of sexual assault involving a male juvenile. Gonzalez was formally the manager of the Chipotle restaurant in Brentwood where the sexual assault took place against the victim who was seeking employment at the restaurant.
The preliminary investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Gonzalez. On December 30, Gonzalez was arrested without incident at his residence in Hercules. Gonzalez was booked into county jail on multiple felony sex crimes involving a minor.
Further investigation has revealed additional victims who communicated with Gonzalez through social media platforms. These victims met Gonzalez while he was managing other Chipotle restaurants throughout the Bay Area. Due to the fact Gonzalez was exposed to an unknown number of individuals while managing different Chipotle restaurants, it is believed there may be more victims that have yet to come forward.
The Brentwood Police Department is requesting anyone with information to contact Detective Talley at 925-809-7793.
