The Brentwood Police department released the following information regarding a recent arrest related to what appears to be a possible domestic violence crime.
On January 6, a Brentwood resident returned home to find shattered glass and bullet holes in their residence. Fortunately, no one was inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Officers and detectives responded and learned the resident was targeted by a person known to them, identified as the victim's estranged boyfriend, 30 year-old Anthony Benn, a resident of San Francisco. Detectives immediately started looking for Benn and learned, through their investigation, he had left the state, but was scheduled to return on Saturday, January 9. Benn flew into the San Francisco International Airport and was greeted by Brentwood detectives and San Francisco PD who helped take him safely into custody as he departed the airplane.
Yesterday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed several felony charges on Benn including shooting into an inhabited dwelling and criminal threats. Due to the serious nature of these crimes, Benn is being held in jail in lieu of $5,000,000 bail.
For domestic violence information and resources, visit the STAND website at https://www.standffov.org/resources.
