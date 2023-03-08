BRENTWOOD – Brentwood police took 21-year-old Armando Cruz Vera into custody Friday, March 3, in connection with a drive-by shooting last December on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive.
Brentwood SWAT officers executed two search warrants in connection with the drive-by shooting and arrested Cruz Vera upon their search.
Along with taking Cruz Vera into custody, detectives also recovered a pair of firearms – a semi-automatic pistol, magazine, and a revolver that had an obliterated serial number – that are believed to have been the same weapons used in the shooting in December. Detectives also believe that the motive of the shooting was gang-related.
