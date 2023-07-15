Brentwood police arrested a man on Thursday afternoon who they say barricaded himself in a nearby empty residence after breaking into another.
According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Indiana Avenue near Walnut Blvd. for a burglary in progress.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the suspect, 35-year-old Brentwood resident Shay Ditmars, broke into the residence, then barricaded himself in another vacant residence. Police did not elaborate on why Ditmars barricaded himself in another vacant residence after breaking into the first residence.
