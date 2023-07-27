Brentwood police arrested two Antioch residents Wednesday afternoon who are suspected of stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Children’s Place store in the Streets of Brentwood.
According to Brentwood police, officers were dispatched to Children’s Place around 1 p.m. for reports of a theft that just occurred. On their way to the call, an officer located the vehicle as it was trying to get away. An employee at Streets of Brentwood was able to provide the description of the vehicle and the license plate which helped officers find the vehicle.
Police made contact with the car close to the on-ramp of Hwy. 4 West and eventually arrested 30-year-old Paulosha Glasper and 25-year-old Amoni Ponnellfontain, both residents of Antioch, after discovering the stolen merchandise stuffed in the trunk and all through the backseat of the vehicle.
